ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Starting Friday, drivers will have to pay 50 more cents per hour at meters in St. Louis City.
Meters will start charging $1.50 per hour downtown and in other busy areas, the fee will increase to $2 per hour.
The city is also increasing fines for parking violations. $20 will be charged instead of $15. The city wants to use the extra revenue to recover from losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
