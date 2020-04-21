ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Parking meters in St. Louis City will continue to be free in St. Louis City due to COVID-19 concerns, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones announced Tuesday.
In addition, Jones' office says no parking tickets will be written and penalties will be frozen through May. Hearings about parking tickets are also still on hold.
The initial announcement about changes were made in March, but Jones says the changes will be extended until mid-May, when she will evaluate the situation and decide what to do next.
