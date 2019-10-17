SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Debbie Davis and Marilyn Luckers want others to avoid the same costly mistake they made when they parked in the wrong place.
"We always get together, a bunch of us girls, and we went to Peppers to watch the Cardinals game," said Davis.
Davis and Luckers met friends at Peppers Bar and Grill in the 5400 block of Gravois Avenue last Friday but parking places were hard to find. So the ladies decided to use the parking lot of Adventure Learning Center, a daycare across the street that was closed.
"There wasn't a sign that when we pulled in you could see,” said Luckers.
It turns out there is a sign that warns people not to park in the lot or you’ll be towed. But the lettering on the sign is small and the sign is partially obscured by a dumpster.
Their cars were towed to Hartman Towing in the 3300 block of Sublette. They were charged $350 for the cost of their cars getting towed and then $50 dollars a day for storage. The cars were towed on Friday night but couldn’t be retrieved till Saturday morning, so they were charged for two days of storage. The total bill for each car was $450.
News 4 reached out to Adventure Learning Center to ask why they didn’t have better signage to keep people from parking on their property but the director wouldn’t speak to us.
"I'm just telling everybody to be aware, because it was a costly mistake," said Luckers.
Luckers and Davis are warning others about parking on the property of a business other than the one you’re visiting. If the lot is full, they recommend you park on the street in a designated parking spot. If you have to walk farther, they say, at least it’s a lot cheaper.
