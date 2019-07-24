DESLOGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Parks Hills teenager is in custody after allegedly committing statutory rape five days after being released on bail for the same crime.
Alex Barrington, 18, was arrested after a 13-year-old girl reported to Desloge police that Barrington had sex with her after the two smoked marijuana.
Barrington was previously in custody for charges of statutory rape and sodomy from two separate incidents on Feb 14 and April 17 of this year.
He was held on $100,000 bond, but posted bail and was released on July 8. The alleged incident with the 13-year-old occurred on July 13.
His new bond is set at $200,000, and he is being held at the St. Francois County Jail.
