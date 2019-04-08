PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Francois County are pulling out all the stops in an attempt to find a missing man.
The search centers on the woods surrounding Elvins Park in Park Hills, Missouri.
That’s on 67 between Bonne Terre and Farmington about 70 miles south of St. Louis.
Police used a cadaver dog Monday to search the area. The woods are so thick and deep the News 4 photographer could not find the search crew. According to witnesses, 39-year-old Christopher Burchett was last seen in the park March 17.
Burchett was last seen wearing only gray shorts walking along the railroad tracks toward downtown Park Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.