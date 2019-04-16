PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Park Hills, Mo. man was charged with possessing and promoting child pornography on Tuesday.
Police say Rodney Price, 38, downloaded multiple videos featuring graphic depictions of underage girls performing sex acts on adult men.
Price was charged with three counts of felony promoting of child pornography and three counts of felony possession of child pornography.
According to the police report, officers were able to track the IP address to Price's computer and conducted a search warrant on April 9 at Price's residence.
Price admitted that he had downloaded and viewed the child pornography on his phone and said he believed that his work colleagues were setting him up, authorities said. He said that sometimes porn would just 'pop up' on his phone.
Price is in custody and his bond is set at $150,000.
