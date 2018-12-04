STE. GENEVIEVE CO. (KMOV.com) – A 66-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in Ste. Genevieve County Monday night.
Samuel Thompson, of Park Hills, was driving on Route HH east of Route D when he suffered a medical emergency. His car then went off the road and hit a fence around 8:25 p.m.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
