ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 55-year-old man was charged for child-related sex crimes on Friday.
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Bobbie O. Steel Jr. of Park Hills, Mo. with one count of felony enticement or attempted enticement of a child and one count of furnishing pornographic materials or attempting to furnish to a minor.
Steel was the subject of a six-month investigation that ended on March 27 after he allegedly arranged to meet with a 14-year-old child for sex. The child was an undercover officer. Steel met the child through an online personal ad, police say.
Steel is currently being held in the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $50,000 cash only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.