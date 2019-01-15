ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Chicago’s biggest newspaper focused on St. Louis this week, with a glowing review of the Gateway City’s exploding food scene.
Chicago Tribune writer Elaine Glusac’s profile of the region’s dining options spans from downtown to St. Louis County, highlighting high-end dining and comfort food locations alike.
In the Central West End, the Tribune points to Yellowbelly, a new restaurant and cocktail spot that opened in 2018, featuring an innovative menu and wildly unique drink menu.
Glusac also urges readers to head to the Cortex District, St. Louis’ hub of startups across multiple industries.
Cortex is the home of Vicia, a national-award-winning locally sourced restaurant run by the husband and wife team of Michael and Tara Gallina.
Gerard Craft, perhaps the highest-profile chef in the city, is featured in the article as well. In addition to talking about his string of successful restaurants, including Sardella in St. Louis County and the newly-opened Cinder House at the top of the Four Seasons in downtown, Craft offers his perspective on the growing, if underappreciated, food scene.
The Tribune celebrates the range of cuisines available in the area, stretching from Israeli, to Bosnian to Latin.
Balkan Treat Box is named, along with Benevolent King.
In Kirkwood, renowned pastry chef Nathaniel Reid, who recently won Pastry Chef of the Year in the U.S., talks about is unique skill and love for the region.
The piece also celebrates the brewery scene, paying homage to Anheuser-Busch, but pointing readers to craft contenders like Schlafly, Side Project, Civil Life, and Perennial.
