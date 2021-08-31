ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some St. Charles County parents are seeing their worst fears realized, as districts begin reporting COVID-19 cases and quarantines less than two weeks into the start of the school year.
"If the virus is present it's going to be shared,” said Len Hoffman. “I’d like to see masking made mandatory in the school for all students, as the CDC recommends.”
Hoffmann is a parent with the Fort Zumwalt School District and a family physician with SSM Health. While his eighth grader is vaccinated and currently remains unaffected by rising COVID-19 cases in the district, a foreign exchange student their family is hosting is currently in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.
“She got her second vaccine as soon as she got to the states, so she wasn’t fully at the two-week period. So, had she been at that two-week period, she would not have had to quarantine. But additionally, had all the students had to wear masks, she would not have had to quarantine."
Over 460 students are fully quarantined in the Fort Zumwalt School District as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. 90 students and 17 staff have tested positive since the start of the school year.
"I've kept her safe this entire pandemic and made sacrifices to do that, [and] then today she tested positive for COVID," a Fort Zumwalt parent told News 4 anonymously.
That parent has a daughter in sixth grade who is just a couple months shy of being eligible for the vaccine. She is frustrated her daughter is now paying the price of the district’s decision not to embrace masking.
"She's throwing up, diarrhea, headache, body aches," said the mother. "She most likely caught it last week but she didn't start getting sick like this until last night."
Compared to St. Charles School District, which does have a full mask mandate in place, other St. Charles County districts have higher COVID-19 and quarantine counts.
Fort Zumwalt
- 90 student COVID-19 cases
- 462 students in full quarantine
Wentzville
- 26 student COVID-19 cases
- 19 students in full quarantine
Francis Howell
- 27 student COVID-19 cases
- 207 in full quarantine
St. Charles Schools
- 9 student COVID-19 cases
- 20 students in full quarantine
In comparison to large districts like ST. Louis Public Schools and Parkway School District, Fort Zumwalt's numbers are still higher.
Fort Zumwalt
- 90 student COVID-19 cases
- 462 students in quarantine
SLPS
- 47 student COVID-19 cases
- 276 quarantined; 210 due to school contact
Parkway
- 49 student COVID-19 cases
- 161 in full quarantine
Fort Zumwalt Superintendent Bernard DuBray told News 4 the numbers are high, but says 40 percent of cases being reported in the district have come from outside contacts.
"That's only about 2.5 percent of the entire school district. We have a big district," said DuBray.
DuBray said it is possible their mask optional policy could be a reason for the number of cases, however.
"I mean we don’t know for certain, but if there were masks mandatory, there would be a lot more modified quarantines. That’s where kids are allowed to come to school and quarantine at home only,” said DuBray. “Our board [has] decided that we were going to give parents the opportunity to have their kids masked or not masked, and we still have a large number of kids that do wear masks."
DuBray said the school board is supposed to revisit their mask-wearing policy at their next meeting on September 20th.
As far as other districts not enforcing mask mandates, Wentzville School District said they have no plans to change their current policy at this time.
Francis Howell School District, which currently only requires masks for Pre-K through sixth grade students, shared this statement with News 4:
We are not seeing substantial school spread at this moment in time, but also recognize that we are only a week into the school year and things could change.
We currently have 3 staff members and 207 students out on quarantine, out of a total population of about 19,000. So far, 87 individuals have been able to avoid quarantine and remain in school due to being fully vaccinated.
As communicated in an Aug. 12 District update, the current mask protocols will be in place through at least September 17. The District will examine rates of positivity, quarantines and any potential school spread during the first four weeks of school and use that information to determine any necessary changes to mask requirements.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis also shared with that some of their Catholic schools have switched to requiring masks, but did not indicate which schools:
Some of our schools changed masking policies to require masks following an uptick in positive cases in their communities, and with new local health department protocols stating that close contacts who are masked and appropriately distanced do not have to quarantine. These schools have changed their mask policies to support continuity of quality, in-person learning and to help provide the safest possible environment. We do not have information readily available regarding the exact number of cases and quarantined students across the archdiocese at this time.
