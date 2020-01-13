ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents who bought Infants’ Tylenol in the last half decade may be eligible to claim a portion of a $6.3 million settlement of a class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.
The suit claims the company deceived customers into paying more for the product, because Infants’ Tylenol contains the same concentration of liquid acetaminophen as Childrens’ Tylenol, and the two products are sold at different prices.
Believing the Infants’ Tylenol to be specially formulated for babies, parents paid more for it when the cheaper product of Childrens’ Tylenol is essentially the same but costs less, the suit said.
Johnson & Johnson has denied any deception, and says the packaging of a dosage syringe and other safety measures make the products distinctly different.
As part of the settlement, the company set up a fund of $6.315 million to pay claimants.
Anyone who wants to make a claim must do so by April 13, 2020. You can learn more here.
Anyone who purchased Infants’ Tylenol between October of 2014 and January 6, 2020 is eligible.
You may submit up to seven bottles without proof of purchase. If you have proof of purchase, you can claim an unlimited number of bottles, so long us proof is provided for each one.
