ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New recommendations say parents should skip the fruit juice for their kids.
The recommendations released Wednesday come from a panel of experts from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Heart Association.
The following are the newly-released recommendations:
- Babies ages 6 months and younger need only breast milk or infant formula.
- At 6 months, continue with breast milk or infant formula. You can also begin to offer a small amount of drinking water once solid foods are introduced to help babies get familiar with the taste – just a few sips at meal times is all it takes. It’s best for children under 1 not to drink juice.
- Toddlers 12-24 months can drink whole milk, which has many essential nutrients, along with some plain drinking water for better hydration. A small amount of juice is ok now, but make sure it’s 100% fruit juice.
- For children ages 2-5 years milk and water are the go-to beverages. Look for milk with less fat than whole milk, like “skim” or “low-fat.” If you choose to serve 100% juice, stick to a small amount, and remember adding water can make a little go a long way.
The group recommends no more than half a cup, 4 ounces, of 100% fruit juice per day for children between 12 months and 5 years old. They also advise against sweetened milk and say no to any caffeinated beverages.
The main reason for the new recommendations is that sugary or sweetened beverages are the largest source of added sugar for most kids. The panel said children should be eating, not drinking, calories.
