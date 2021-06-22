ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Parents of children in the St. Louis Public Schools made their voices heard outside a school board work session Tuesday evening.

The district is closing six schools this summer. Parents are mainly upset over the closure of Clay, Dunbar and Farragut Elementary schools. Parents say the district continues to ignore their voices and close North City schools.

"It starts with education and our communities need a firm base, a firm educational process to make them more successful as adults," said retired teacher Mitchel Pearson.

The district says the closures are necessary due to declining population and that by closing the schools, opportunities such as electives and reading coaches will increase across the district.