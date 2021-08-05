ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While many St. Louis County schools are planning to begin the school year with mask mandates in place, in St. Charles County, mask optional policies still remain for many of the major school districts.
"We would all love for the children to smile. But you know what, just how they can't smile with a mask, they can't smile if they're on a ventilator,” said Jarrett Pillsbury.
Pillsbury is a parent of two children in the Francis Howell School District who are fully vaccinated, but he says he is still concerned about the possibility of them getting COVID-19 in a classroom where students will not be required to wear a mask.
It’s what prompted him to start a change.org petition, already with nearly 800 signatures, asking for the Francis Howell school board to reconsider their original plans to make masks optional this fall.
"It is baffling as to why there seems to be such a delineation between St. Louis County and St. Charles County,” said Nancy Zoellner, also parent of two students in the Francis Howell district.
St. Charles County Public Health officials tell News 4 they do not plan to issue any guidance to school districts at this time when it comes to mask wearing and referred back to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s policy that school boards ultimately have the authority on policies for the fall.
Parents like Zoellner say she is prepared to enroll her children back in virtual learning as soon as tomorrow if her district does not require masks in the classroom.
“I can’t see a scenario where I would feel comfortable sending two young children that are unvaccinated into the classroom with a mask optional environment,” she said.
Francis Howell School District tells News 4 any updates that may come to the mask policy will happen next week. As for other districts in the county, News 4 learns Fort Zumwalt, Orchard Farm, and Wentzville also have not made plans to change their mask optional policies.
St. Charles School District says they plan to send out their entry plans, “including decisions on masks, on Friday, August 13th.”
Wentzville School District officials say they plan to review the mask policy at their next board meeting, which is currently scheduled for August 26 but may change. Currently, that date is three days after school starts for students.
Angie Quigley, parent of a pre-K student at Francis Howell says she just wishes districts would be more forthcoming about how they are making their decisions to make masks optional and if that could change.
"Rather than just masks are optional until further notice, maybe they could say something like when the reproduction number is above x, and the case count number is above Y, then we will require masks,” said Quigley. “And if it's below that threshold then it will be optional. But right now, we don't even have that direction.”
Pillsbury says it is not just about protecting children, both unvaccinated and vaccinated from the delta variant, but he also says having a universal policy on mask wearing among students also prevents children like his from being bullied for choosing to wear one.
“Kids are very vulnerable to peer pressure, and to bullying. We don't want bullying. We don't want peer pressure. We want every child to be okay and to have a safe experience, to feel safe in their learning environment,” said Pillsbury.
