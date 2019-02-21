ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Joanne Vishino says she shouldn't be finding out about an incident involving a gun at her daughter's school several weeks after the fact.
"Parents should be aware of any gun related incident that happens on school property," said Vishino.
She says parents weren't alerted until News 4 told them about an incident at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School that happened on February 7.
"It's scary knowing somebody got in there after hours with a gun," said Vishino.
Witnesses who were inside the school on that day told News 4 a group of adults came up to the school during an after-school dance rehearsal.
A person with the group confronted another student and that's when the altercation began.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the suspect was on school property with a gun and pointed it at three people ranging in ages from 18 to 60.
Police sent News 4 the following statement:
“At approximately 6:15 p.m. on 2/7/19, officers received a call for a “Flourishing” at Cleveland NJROTC, located at 4939 Kemper relative to an unknown female suspect pointing a firearm at three victims, a 38-year-old black female, a 60-year-old black male, and an 18-year-old black female. The suspect immediately fled the scene. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.”
Police said they’re looking over surveillance cameras from inside and outside the school, after witnesses say the suspect ran away when the gun didn't go off.
"That is very troublesome to how some people are so quick to jump to guns and weapons and not take into account the results those actions can have," said Vishino.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis Public Schools to find out why parents weren't notified.
“SLPS is aware of an incident that occurred Feb. 7, 2019, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Per our standard policy and procedures, we have engaged with the District’s Office of Safety and Security, as well as the SLMPD, to investigate. No further information is available while an investigation is being conducted.”
The district did not answer why parents haven't been notified about this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.