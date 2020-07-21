ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At STL Sitter, a local babysitting service, the phones are ringing off the hooks.
“Most of the families reaching out to us are working families who have their backs up against the wall and have to make a decision and have to make one this week,” explained STL Sitter founder, Morgan Clark.
The paid service allows parents to book babysitters almost instantly, and they’re creating new options for parents during the pandemic, including scheduling for eight weeks at a time and assistance with virtual learning programs.
“We’re offering what’s called ‘virtual learning assistance’ so essentially any of our sitters are able to step in and help families in that situation and help get kids on Zoom calls, helping with assignments,” explained Katie Hermsmeier, STL Sitter office manager.
Parents like Ashleigh Daniel said if they keep their three kids home, they already know they can’t do it themselves, especially as working parents.
“I feel like I can speak for so many parents right now that we’re kind of on the brink of mental breakdown,” said Daniel.
School districts said if parents choose the virtual option of the back-to-school plan, it will look a lot different than the end of the spring semester. The programs will be comprehensive and consistent with in-person classes.
But some parents are looking for a different option. Interest in homeschooling is skyrocketing according to Kim Quon with Families for Home Education.
“With homeschooling they have the flexibility to do whatever they need to do with their children for education purposes,” said Quon who represents the St. Louis region.
She said they’ve seen hundreds of new families reach out to them. But home schooling is different than choosing your school district’s virtual learning option.
Parents who decide to home school must withdraw their student from the district to ensure there are no truancy issues.
They have details on how to get started and important things to know about Missouri’s rules and regulations on their website.
“I’ll be the first one to advocate homeschooling but it doesn’t always work for every family,” said Quon.
Quon said if you decide to homeschool, it’s best to let your school district know as soon a possible so they can plan.
