TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A house fire in Troy, Missouri left four people injured Sunday afternoon.
Police said four occupants were trapped on the second floor of a house in the 700 block of Boone Street in Troy shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the mother jumped from a window on the second floor and then the father dropped a child who was caught by the mother.
A stranger passing by stopped and helped catch the second child that was dropped from the same window.
After both children were out of the house, the father finally jumped out of the window.
All this happened before firefighters arrived to the scene.
All four occupants were cared for and transported to a hospital.
Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
