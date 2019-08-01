KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The parents of two students who killed themselves at a Truman State University fraternity house are suing the school, the fraternity and a fraternity member who they claim encouraged the suicides.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday says the fraternity brother advised the two students on committing suicide. It links that student two other young men who took their lives and to a fifth death that is under investigation.
The Associated Press is not naming the student because he hasn't been charged with a crime.
The Kansas City Star reports the five all died during the 2016-17 academic year. Three of the young men were members of the Alpha Kappa Lambda House, as was the student accused in the lawsuit.
The parents say the school knew their sons struggled with depression and didn't act to help them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.