JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two lawsuits were filed this month in Jefferson County over rules on quarantining students at home for 14 days after they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The first suit was filed on October 8th against the Jefferson County Health Department. One of the plaintiffs is Shannon Otto, a parent with a daughter who lives in the Fox C-6 School District. The other plaintiff is Lori Ann Bourgeois, the parent of a student at Grandview High School who was sent home to quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The second lawsuit was filed October 20 against the Fox C-6 School District. Otto is also one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, along with Michael Gross, a parent of three children in the district.
Both lawsuits claim the rules on quarantining are invalid and are seeking a permanent injunction against them. Mary Elizabeth Coleman is the attorney in both lawsuits.
"And so this litigation is about saying to our leaders, 'no, you have to follow state law and you have to make sure that you're protecting kids' rights to their education,'" she said.
The first lawsuit claims the health department failed to hold a public hearing when it decided on the quarantine guidance that was given to school districts. The suit claims the guidance is the equivalent as a public health order and therefore is required to adhere to a law passed earlier in the year intended to rein in public health orders.
The lawsuit also claims the guidance is invalid and has expired because state law requires health orders to be renewed by a governing body and the health department's guidance to districts hasn't been.
The lawsuit against the Fox C-6 School District also makes the claim that the district's rules on quarantine have expired because the school board never voted to renew them.
Both lawsuits allege that requiring students to stay home for 14 days, denies them the right to an education without due process. The final claim in both suits is that children are denied the right to peaceably assemble at school if they're required to stay home for two weeks.
News 4 asked Coleman if the claim that children were being denied the right to an education is valid, since students continue doing assigned schoolwork at home.
"So this is the the real heart of the question. Does having a mask requirement or does prohibiting a kid from being in the classroom, prohibit them from getting access to that free education? I think it's really clear that it does," she said.
Both the health department and the Fox C-6 School District said they couldn't comment on pending litigation.
A hearing is scheduled for October 26 where a judge will consider a request for a temporary restraining order to stop the health department from providing quarantine guidance to school districts in Jefferson County.
