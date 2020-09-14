ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Angry parents took their objections over youth sports restrictions right to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
A crowd of around 200 people gathered at the top of Page's West County subdivision in protest Sunday evening. The crowd chanted in frustration over restrictions on high school sports amid the pandemic.
"Let them play, give them the opportunity. let's go out there and try it, show me how contact tracing has shown you youth sports is the cause," Nicole Harms said. She's a Parkway West mother.
Creve Couer police blocked protesters from going to the county executive's home. A group of mother said this isn't political, it's practical.
"I really feel like it should be left to the parents at this point as far as signing a waiver letting our kids, just be kids, if the parents are OK with it, let them play," Andrea Manfrede said.
This week the county executive loosened some restrictions on youth sports, but because of a 20% positivity rate for teens, high contact sports for those 14 and up can't have games or tournaments.
The St Louis County Youth Sports Task Force has been providing recommendations to the county.
Task force members say they are not aware of a single case of COVID-19 spread through youth sports.
They hope the experience of St. Charles County starting fall sports will provide valuable information for St. Louis County officials.
