WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents and students are asking Webster Groves School District to let students wear crop top shirts. The group wants a change and the district says no and are pushing back on claims of sexist rules.
“My daughters' abdomen is not a distraction, you need to look away,” said parent Jennifer Grotpeter.
Grotpeter is the mother of two daughters, a junior and senior in the district. She believes the school’s dress code is biased toward young girls, specially the guidelines for shirts that showcase the stomach aka crop tops.
“For years, we've been fighting an unequitable dress code in Webster Groves,” said Grotpeter.
“It's inherently sexist because it's enforced against women and not against men,” she said.
The school district says their dress code is for all students, no matter the gender. Boys nor girls are allowed to wear mid-drift shirts or thigh revealing shorts.
According to the school’s handbook, the code is based of professional and academic standards. Grotpeter says it’s still outdated.
News 4 tried to speak to students at Webster Groves, but they were reluctant to speak to us.
The district also refused to go on camera, but sent us a statement:
"All students have the right to free speech, and we support their efforts to engage in the democratic process and to be engaged citizens. "
Grotpeter says clothes are not the problem, it's the people.
The district tells me the dress code policy reflects “expectations of an academic and professional setting”.
Some parents say students were slated to meet with the principal Friday.
