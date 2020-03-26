ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More and more schools are firing up online learning for their students.
One teacher says there is a giant learning curve not only for students, but teachers as well.
Saint Louis Public Schools are sending out lessons for students and for Parkway students, they are on day two of online learning.
Parkway Central Middle School student Dillon Steele is now at home completing his assignments. His dad says day one went "great."
Dillon has his own area set up for doing school work. The district sent out directions to parents with instructions on how to use the technology.
His father, Jerry Steele, says he does have concerns, not about the learning, but about the lack of social interaction for young people right now.
Their family has been in self-quarantine for a week and a half now. He says the e-learning is easy overall.
Interactions and friendships are important, but it's also important to be safe.
“The world is changing to be something that we've never known or seen before and all we can do is try to adapt to the current situation,” Steele said.
Steele says Dillon is very adaptable and loves electronics so e-learning might be good for him for awhile, but he definitely misses the interaction of school.
