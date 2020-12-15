ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When Donna Roder last taught in the classroom there were no computers and definitely no Zoom lesson plans. But this year, she returned to help ensure her kids’ district could continue in-person learning.
“With COVID hitting and the staffing issues in schools, it kind of made sense,” said Roder, a Rockwood parent and substitute teacher at Selvidge Middle School.
She taught 20 years ago but returned to teaching as the State of Missouri experienced a shortage of substitute teachers starting back in March.
“In April alone, we certified over 70 percent less substitute teachers in 2020 than we did in 2019,” explained Dr. Paul Katnik, the assistant commissioner for Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Staffing is the biggest issue as schools try to manage virtual and in-person, plus quarantine procedures and COVID-19 exposures.
“I know a lot of people in our district have talked to Dr. Miles, who’s our superintendent, and the one thing parents keep saying is, ‘What can we do to help how can we ensure our kids stay in school?’ He says sub,” said Roder.
This fall, the state made an alternate way for people to become substitutes. DESE offers a new online certification program that takes 20 hours. Previously, it required 60 college credit hours.
They’ve seen a huge response. So far, DESE says 3,260 people have registered for the new online training option and nearly 1,200 have completed it. There is also an application and a background check required for anyone wanting to be a sub.
In November, the state certified 1,569 teachers, a 57 percent increase from last November.
Rodner says she’s already convinced other friends to step up to the plate.
“Our kids need teachers in the classroom, we want schools to stay open. So for me as a parent that’s most important thing. We want our kids in school and if a teacher can’t be here then that’s what we're here for,” said Rodner.
Substitute teachers can make around $100 a day, sometimes more depending on the district.
Learn more about becoming a substitute in Missouri here.
