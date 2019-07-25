ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County school is stirring up controversy on social media after releasing a new policy.
Francis Howell School District announced on Thursday it will no longer allow outside treats at school for classroom parties or birthday celebrations, including packaged food.
Instead, the school is offering treats to be purchased on campus. The school said this decision comes after the number of allergies and health concerns has grown among its students.
Some parents commented on the school's Facebook post saying they are in full support of the decision while others questioned how and why the decision was made.
One parent said "I appreciate the efforts that go in to helping reassure my daughter will not have a fatal reaction. While not every lunch brought to school, not every snack brought to school can be checked, I think it is a positive change."
Another parent said "Was this decided at a board meeting? If so, I am going to start attending them. How were there prices decided? .. How could that be fair when we have such an unequal distribution of income in St. Charles County?"
The school released a price list for snacks but took it down for review after some uproar over higher prices.
The decision goes into effect starting this new school year.
