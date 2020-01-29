JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents of a three-year-old girl shared an emotional message after she was diagnosed with a deadly disease.
Ava Grace’s parents said she had very few symptoms, but they said everything changed after she fell at a water park in October.
Ava started having seizures. Eventually she was diagnosed with Batten disease. It affects the nervous system causing vision problems, seizures, and it can even change someone’s personality. There is no cure.
“She will eventually be wheelchair bound,” said Ava’s mom, Kelsey Martin. “She will lose all her motor skills. She will not be able to talk, be able to eat. She won’t be able to do anything a normal child is able to do.”
Kelsey and Anthony Martin said they’ve received overwhelming support. Family and friends got matching ‘Ava Grace’ tattoos. Another friend started a GoFundMe that has already raised $24,000.
Life expectancy with this type of Batten disease is anywhere from six to 12 years. It is also genetic, so there’s a 25% chance the Martin’s baby could also have it.
