WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) - A 2-year-old girl died after she was hit by an ice cream truck in Wentzville Sunday afternoon.
The accident happened in the 4900 block of Summer Rain Drive just before 4:00 p.m.
Police said Felicity Karam and her family walked across the street to buy some ice cream from the truck. After the purchase, the family walked back across the street, that's when the Felicity was hit by the truck.
The ice cream truck was not going fast, police said. It stopped after driving a car length.
Authorities said paramedics took Felicity to the hospital where she later died.
A neighbor said they saw CPR being performed on her after the accident.
Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene.
Authorities are calling the incident a tragic accident and said charges are not expected at this time.
Felicity's parents say they still have questions about what happened.
"Why does my minivan have more safety features than an ice cream truck? And I'm not selling ice cream out of my minivan," said Felicity's father Andy Karam.
"Why do we have a moving vehicle that attracts kids?" said her mother Lucy Karam.
A GoFundMe page has been created for the Karam family.
Wentzville Mayor, Nick Guccione, released the following statement:
On behalf of myself and my family . We send our heartfelt and deepest condolences and prayers for peace and comfort to the KARAM Family and all involved . Just know that the community is here for you and you will be in our thoughts and prayers for many days to come . Prayers for peace in this tragic time . God Bless.
Guiccione added that there will be a candle light vigil for Felicity at the Angel Mom's Memorial at Heartland Park in Wentzville on Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Cool Times Ice Cream, the company that owns the truck, released the following statement:
Our hearts go out to the family of the little girl who died in this tragic accident in Wentzville yesterday.
We are a locally owned family ice cream company and serve thousands of ice cream cones to kids and their parents everyday throughout the area, and often get to know our customers. So, we are especially heartbroken. We have never had an accident like this and deeply share in this family’s pain.
The driver of the ice cream truck, which had just served ice cream cones to this family moments before the accident, is terribly distraught. He is a middle-aged gentleman and has been an excellent ice cream truck driver seven or eight seasons.
We extend our condolences to this loving family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.