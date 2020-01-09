CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The disturbing actions of a Metro East man has parents in Cahokia on edge, after photos of their children began appearing on Facebook with sexually graphic captions, and a man began messaging the children on the social media platform describing his desire for sex.
“It's a sexual assault. He may not be physically touching these kids yet, but the things he's said to them has taken something from them,” said the mother of one victim, who requested anonymity. “It's an assault. It's not a physical, it's an emotional one.”
What appears to be happening is that the man is copying the pictures of these children from Facebook and reposting them.
At least one of the children targeted by the man was younger than 10 years old.
The images, private messages and even voicemails sent to the children are too explicit and too graphic to show here.
“Sick and twisted doesn't even cover what he's doing to these children and what he's saying about them,” said the mother.
People in the community know who the man is and at least one family has filed stalking and no-contact orders against him.
One mother said her then-13-year-old daughter was best friends with the man's daughter, and now at 15, she is having nightmares about him.
“Not every night, but I do wake up in the middle of the night,” the girl said. “One night I caught myself saying, ‘Mom, help me.’”
News 4 went to the man’s home but he did not answer the door.
After multiple requests for information from police, we have confirmed Dupo and Cahokia police are investigating. Cahokia has been monitoring this since 2018.
Parents in the community say the man has already done unspeaking damage.
“You're a piece of s**t. You were trusted with these kids. You have ruined these children. You have tortured them with your words,” said one mother. “They have to live with it. I hope you rot in hell.”
News 4 wanted to know how you can protect yourself and your children.
Scott Granneman, Adjunct Professor at Washington University in St. Louis says what the man is doing appauling.
"What he has done to the photos is vile," said Granneman. "That said, this does seem pretty darn close to skirting the edge of child pornography. Not because the photogs themselves are wrong, but because he’s clearly added a sexualized element on top of these photos with his text and writings."
He says even if the man sends private messages there could be consequences.
"If he’s sending direct messages then I presume he could be charged with harassment," said Granneman.
Granneman says if someone posts an image of you or a family member they got from your page, you can send a DMCA takedown notice to Facebook and let them know the images are yours and somebody else is using them without your permission and you demand them take them down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.