ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) - Harry Harris says he’s one of at least a dozen parents who say they were taken advantage of by their child’s baseball coach.
“He scammed kids, and that’s really hurtful for me,” said Harris.
He says their team, ‘The Renegades,’ was gearing up to play tournaments over the summer.
“He was really looking forward to playing,” said Harris.
But that came to a halt when team parents discovered the coach, Justin Gousha, didn’t hand over the $240 tournament fee for each player to the tournament organization.
“We were just really upset,” said Harris.
Since September, Harris says parents have demanded their money back.
Gousha posted messages on Facebook promising a refund but Harris says they still haven’t seen it.
“It kept being a cycle to the point we started giving up even talking to him because we know it’s going to be a lie,” said Harris.
News 4 went by Gousha’s house, a woman at the door said she didn’t want to comment.
Gousha texted News 4 saying there’s another side to this story and for legal reasons he can’t comment.
The St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office says they are conducting an investigation with the St. Peters Police Department.
“We want to be able to say to the kids, ‘hey we solved this lets look for a new team,” said Harris.
The owner of the tournament organization told News 4 he’s had at least three other incidents where baseball coaches have pocketed money parents paid.
He says there is not much they can do to prevent this from happening.
