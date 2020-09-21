Parks in St. Louis County are now open for the first time since the early of this year. Restrictions are in place, but now children can climb and swing on the playgrounds again.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The public playgrounds at St. Louis County parks are back open as of Monday.

There are restrictions in place, but for the first time since early this year, children can climb and swing on the playgrounds again.

News 4's own Steve Harris asked families how they are reacting to the news.

