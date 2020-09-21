ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The public playgrounds at St. Louis County parks are back open as of Monday.
There are restrictions in place, but for the first time since early this year, children can climb and swing on the playgrounds again.
News 4's own Steve Harris asked families how they are reacting to the news.
