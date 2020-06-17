SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One group of parents believe the name of a south St. Louis elementary school is a mask for a shameful past.
Due to the recent removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park, it has reignited the fire in parents whose children attend Kennard Classic Junior Academy.
"We put names on buildings to honor people. Honoring someone who dedicated their lives to promoting and upholding white supremacy is contradictory to our mission, vision and our character education initiatives at this school,” said parent Tracy Fantini Spies.
Tracy’s daughter goes to Kennard. She and other parents formed a group asking St. Louis Public Schools to remove the name.
The school's namesake is Samuel M. Kennard. He was a Confederate general, founder of the Veiled Prophecy and a friend of the Ku Klux Klan.
"It's a shameful past. I think we can remedy it easily and it should be done,” said parent Jenny Putnam.
The group educated its mostly-white school community on Kennard.
In May 2019, the group says 70 percent of the school's parents voted to change the name and the group formally asked the school district to remove it.
"I am really encouraged because the board put it on its formal work session agenda back in March,” said Spies.
So far, the district has not announced a decision.
"It is frustrating. The board has switched hands. We are hopeful this is a good opportunity for the new board to make a positive change,” said Putnam.
The group prefers to name the school after a black woman who's made a positive impact on the education in the city. The name? Betty Wheeler -- the founder of Metro High School.
