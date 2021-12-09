Parents outraged after Rockwood School District sends dozens of students home for not wearing masks

EUREKA (KMOV.com) -- One of the biggest school districts in the St. Louis metro area is taking heat tonight from parents, and it's all over masks. Rockwood School District's spokesperson tells News 4 they're sending students home for refusing to mask up. This all starting today.
"She can be here if she's wearing a mask, if she doesn't wear a mask she needs to go home," Jeff Larson said.
Larson has a freshman student at Rockwood Summit High School. Larson said administrators told him and his student they have to mask up or go home. Larson picked his student up early Thursday, because of this new policy.
"They were not able to give me any answers as to why my daughter was being sent home other than she's not wearing a mask, and she has to wear a mask," Larson said.
Earlier this week, Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to school districts across the state making it clear schools are expected to follow a new Cole County Circuity Court ruling. The new ruling puts limitations on mandates for masking, quarantines and isolations. Larson said he along with many other parents we talked to, are standing by the attorney general.
"Today was a really exciting day for a lot of people because it was the first day we felt really united as a community to stand up and do something," Rachel Wood said.
Wood has two children at Rockwood's Westridge Elementary School. She said starting this morning, she encouraged her kids to go to school maskless because of the new Cole County ruling. When she called the school this morning, an administrator told her going maskless wasn't an option.
“He said they’d be given other masks or asked to be home. My children are so young, they're not social activists and they’re too afraid to stand up to authorities in the school," Wood said.
Rockwood School District confirmed Thursday they've been sending kids home if they're unmasked and said unmasked students are not permitted to remain in classrooms. School administrators said the Cole County ruling doesn't change their authority to implement rules and regulations to protect Rockwood students and staff. Administrators also said they have different protocol for masking at different grade levels. The school district gave News 4 the following statement:
"In our elementary schools, we are being very clear with students that they are not in trouble because we are doing everything we can to keep kids out of the middle of this. If a child is not wearing a mask, we offer them a mask to wear. If they refuse, we talk to them about why they are refusing. If they insist they are not going to wear a mask, then we let them know that they’ll have to go to an alternate learning space (could be a library, another classroom, etc.). Then we contact the parent and let them know. The parent has the option to let them stay in the alternative learning space for the day or come pick them up. At the middle and high school level, again, students without masks are offered a mask. If they refuse, they are sent to the office where a member of the administration talks with them about why they are not wearing a mask - are they not feeling well or just need a mask break? If they insist on not wearing a mask, we let them know that they won’t be able to return to class and their parents are called to come pick them up. We have mitigation measures in place to ensure the health and safety of our staff and students and we expect that students will follow those safety protocols. Our main goal all year has been to keep students and staff healthy and in school and our mitigation measures, including masking, have served us well in that regard."
News 4 talked with more than a dozen parents Thursday who said they're confused and are asking the district to make up their mind when it comes to COVID protocols.
"The school is saying they are free to make their own decisions and don't have to listen to county mandates or AG's. That’s interesting because when there was a county mandate, it had a clause to exempt school districts," Wood said.
Wood and other parents are asking for a clear explanation to why the school is refusing to not follow the Cole County ruling, despite the school providing Missouri State Statutes for which they claim to be operating under.
Early Thursday, several Eureka High School students did a walk-out to protest the masking policy. There is a protest set for Friday at Lions Park for parents whose children attend Robert T. Geggie Elementary School. Another protest is set for Friday morning outside Rockwood School District's office.
