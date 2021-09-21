CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nearly 110 children ages 5-11 are enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial in St. Louis.

COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is safe and shows 'robust' antibody response, Pfizer says In a highly anticipated announcement, Pfizer said on Monday a Phase 2/3 trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and generated a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11.

Enrollment, which began in June at Clinical Research Professionals in Chesterfield, has since ended. However, the center's director said enrolled children continue to be vaccinated as part of additional safety data requested by Pfizer.

Fred Buckhold's 10-year-old daughters are in the Pfizer trial.

"We definitely thought it was safe for them to get," said Buckhold, a physician with SSM Health with two twin daughters in the trial. "On the flip side of that, COVID-19 is so scary and particularly now with kids, it's a pretty brainless decision."

Buckhold's twin 10-year-old daughters were eager to take part, he said, partly because their older sibling was involved with the trial for teens earlier this year.

"Plus, I think they like getting out of school for a day," he laughed.

He said his daughters returned for their second dose last week and as part of the trial, and will document how they feel in the days following the injection.

"They have to journal their symptoms everyday, so if the day after, their arm was sore, they journal that, they check their temperature every night, and report that," he said.

He said other than a minor headache that lasted less than a day, both girls felt fine after receiving their doses. At this point, they don't know whether they received the placebo or actual vaccine.

"It's not just dying, it's being in the hospital, it's being sick enough that their growth and development might be stunted," he said. "Why take the risk? Especially if there are long term effects of COVID-19 we're still learning about."

Ashley Hayden is mom to an 8-year-old and 10-year-old boy. She enrolled them in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial taking place at Children's Hospital through Washington University's School of Medicine.

"At this point in the COVID-19 era, we were just mostly eager to help prove the safety of the vaccine so that other people will be encouraged to get it once it's available," Hayden said.

She said by the time she enrolled her sons in late spring, a large amount of data had already been released about the vaccine's effectiveness and safety among other age groups. As a result, she had no apprehensions about enrolling her kids.

"They wanted to take part," she said. "They understand it's for the bigger good and want to help."

One of her boys developed a low grade fever for a few hours after the first dose, but quickly felt better, she said. Both experienced no adverse side effects following the second dose.

Enrollment in both studies is complete, meaning additional participants are not being recruited. However, Clinical Research Professionals said it continues to vaccinate those already enrolled as part of additional safety data for Pfizer. Pfizer plans to ask the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization by the end of September.

Federal data shows there are around 28 million children between the ages of 5-11 in the United States; there are only 17 million between the ages of 12-15, an age group that has already been approved to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.