EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The parents of a rising football star who was fatally shot at a house party in May are begging someone to turn in their son’s killer.
Eighth grade football phenom Jaylon McKenzie was killed during a house party in Venice, Illinois on May 4. Investigators say someone at the party started fighting and a stray bullet hit McKenzie, who attended Mason-Clark Middle School.
Five months after the shooting, the person responsible remains at-large, something McKenzie’s parents find frustrating.
“The person that took my son’s life is still out there,” said McKenzie’s mother Sukeena Gunner. “It worries me that a person is going to attack someone else’s child in the way he did mine.”
Sukeena and her husband Otis Gunner have one living son left. Together, they are struggling.
“My days are long. Sometimes it is hard to get out of bed,” Sukeena said.
Otis keeps wristbands with his son’s name on them as a way to remember him.
"Let's not forget Jaylon. let's not forget what Jaylon stood for," said Otis. “He brought a lot of energy to this house. He brought a lot of energy to this community. he brought a lot of energy to anyone who knew him."
