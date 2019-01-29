ST. LOUIS (AP) — The parents of a St. Louis police officer who allegedly was killed by another officer during what authorities have described as a deadly game with a revolver have hired a legal team.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorney Scott Rosenblum says the team will look into "all avenues," which potentially includes civil litigation. He says the family of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix has a "substantial amount of unanswered questions" about her death, given her police and military training. Alix served in the Army before joining the city police department.
Twenty-nine year-old Nathaniel Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Alix's death last week at an apartment. He and another officer were on-duty at the time, while Alix wasn't working. Hendren's attorney says Alix's death was a "tragic accident."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.