SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Charese Garvin and her 23-month-old daughter were shot and killed on Christmas. Garvin was three months pregnant. Her two surviving children were inside the Spanish Lake home and witnessed the murder, according to her family.
Garvin's father Willie Woodard said he stopped by his daughter's house at 6 a.m. and dropped off Christmas gifts for the children. "She had a beautiful smile on her face," Woodard said. The brief interaction on the porch would be the the last time he sees her alive.
It was time for their big Christmas dinner and Garvin never showed up; something her mother Nalene Woodard said was very unusual. Garvin wouldn't miss a family gathering.
"I told everyone in the house 'call Charese,'" Willie Woodard said.
The Woodards called the police for a welfare check after 30-something phone calls remained unanswered. Around 7 p.m., officers found Garvin and her daughter Alayah Butler shot and killed.
"It was her. It was my daughter," Nalene Woodard said. "It was my third child."
The 28-year-old was three months pregnant with her fourth child. Investigators told Garvin's parents there's evidence of a struggle; Garvin fought back and tried to protect her children. Garvin's two surviving children were at the house at the time and had witnessed the murder. Woodard said her murder was domestic violence and not a random act.
"This human being should be here with us and her daughter Alayah," Willie Woodard said. "This is evil."
No suspects are in custody at this time.
