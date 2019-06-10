CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Prosecutor has charged the parents of an infant who was found dead inside a car in Calverton Park on June 2, police said.
Matthew Eichelberger, 27, and Candace Rucker, 24, are charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Police said their infant daughter was found in a vehicle on the 100 block of Anistasia Drive about 5:00 p.m. According to authorities, 11-month-old Joseline Eichelberger was in the hot car for about 16 hours.
"I feel like a piece of my heart is gone because she was a part of me," said Joseline's cousin Lilly Bellfield.
A family friend says the parents are devastated.
"You have two young parents. One telling one to get the child and other telling the other..you know mistakes are made," said family friend Barbara Beckett. "it's a nightmare, they are traumatized. They can't stop crying."
Both parents are being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Joseline's grandparents set up a GoFundMe to assist in paying for funeral expenses.
