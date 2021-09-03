ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When Francis Howell High School hosted Fort Zumwalt North High School for a Friday night football game, it was the night for the school's annual salute to the military and first responders. The guests of honor at the game were Richard and Susan Photinos, whose daughter, Cecilia "CJ", was one of the C-17 pilots that helped evacuate Americans and Afghans from the airport in Kabul.
"I just know they called and she stepped up to the plate and I was so proud of her," said Richard Photinos.
A total of 122,300 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan from the end of July to August 30. It was the largest non-military airlift in U.S. history.
"And I don't think even she realized the magnitude historically, as you mentioned that, it was until after the fact, when she got home and her knees stopped shaking, so to speak," said Susan Photinos.
Before the game, students from Francis Howell High School had raised money for the St. Louis Hero Network, in honor of 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. Schmitz was killed by a suicide bomber at the gate evacuees were using at the airport in Kabul.
During the football game students also conducted a collection during halftime in which they expected to raise $2,000 for BackStoppers.
"Tonight's just a great night to recognize our first responders, our military and our medical personnel. I think it's a special night to show them we appreciate them, we appreciate what they're doing," Sean Erwin said. He's the school's activities director.
Students and parents wore red, white and blue as part of the salute to the military. And there was also a fly-by done by the Metro Air Support police helicopter.
But the biggest round of applause came when an announcer paid tribute to 2012 Francis Howell High School graduate, Capt. CJ Photinos, whose flying high in her career as a C-17 pilot in the Air Force.
"She never fails to amaze me," said Richard Photinos.
