BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two toddlers were found wandering alone in Belleville Monday morning.
Officials told News 4 the toddlers were found by a woman on 20th Street near Roosevelt, who notified police, then picked them up and took them to the police department.
The boys, described as being around the ages of 2 or 3, were in good health and unharmed when they were found.
Around 12:30 p.m., police said the toddlers' parents had been found.
About an hour later, the children were reportedly released into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
No other information has been released.
