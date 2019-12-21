PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) -- Police in Pittsburgh say parents left their newborn and toddler in a car while they went shopping.
An IKEA customer called police after spotting the two young children all alone in a car. Police said the engine was off, the heat was off and the doors were locked.
It was 31 degrees outside.
Police didn't find out just how young the children were until their parents stepped outside of the store.
The children's dad reportedly told police he went inside the store first and the mother was only inside a short time. They told police they only left the children alone for 15 minutes.
Police checked the store's security cameras and said that wasn't true.
Police said the parents left their less-than-a-month old and one-year-old alone in the car for 56 minutes.
