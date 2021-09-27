ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Parents and educators pressing for more decision-making power when it comes to quarantining for COVID-19 took over the St. Charles County Council chambers on Monday.
“When kids are mandated to quarantine...it's hurting them,” said one St. Charles County educator. “What I see is countless amount of students failing classes that wouldn't normally fail classes."
Some stormed out of the county council chambers after councilman Joe Cronin motioned to withdraw a resolution calling for the County Executive and St. Charles County Health Department to suspend quarantine orders for all St. Charles County schools, and leave it up to districts and their individual school boards to make those quarantine decisions.
“I think the resolution did what we wanted it to do,” said Cronin. “Before, the school superintendents didn’t really have a lot to say about it because it was mandated by the state. Now, the schools can work with the county health department and try to figure out a policy that's best for the students health and their education."
County Executive Steve Elhmann laid out a presentation at the start of the council meeting saying that he sought guidance from the new Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, Donald G. Kauerauf, on what local health departments and schools can do when it comes to relaxing quarantine measures and abide by state regulations. He says he was issued the following guidance:
- "If a LPHA (local public health agency) desires to recommend more stringent criteria based on local consideration, due to jurisdictional vaccination and positivity rates, they are authorized to do so."
- “The final determination of a close contact and the recommendation for isolation or quarantine is up to the discretion of the LPHA based on the findings of the case investigation and contact tracing conducted in collaboration with the school.”
What Elhmann has interpreted from these statements and discussions is that the local health department and school districts should have freedom to work together closely on policies reflecting each district's needs and infection rates. Because right now, he says St. Charles County is seeing some improvement in the positivity rate, meaning districts could have more flexibility on their policies.
“We have in fact gone ahead and instructed the schools. We had a meeting at 4:00 p.m. today with them, they are free to go ahead and institute a new policy tomorrow which will allow more kids to come back in the school,” said Elhmann. "We’re going to make an even greater effort here to communicate with the superintendents and through the superintendents with their boards on a weekly or if need be daily basis, to find out if these trends, which look good right now, to find out if they continue. And if they do continue, hopefully we can adopt even less stringent policies. God forbid they go in the other direction, we’ll have to respond to that as well.”
Cronin sees this as step forward for all families
“Steve worked real hard with Mr. Karhauf, the state health director, and the school superintendents, and we have a path forward that's a good path," he said.
Joe Brazil, who proposed an amended version of the resolution that did not appear to even be addressed before the council killed the resolution altogether, does not see this as a win.
“What my resolution says if you're within close contact with someone who does test positive then that person will wear a mask, if no symptoms or no positive test, they will wear a mask for a quarantine period. To keep kids in school, the goal is to keep kids in school,” said Brazil.
A council member tells News 4 after the meeting, that a version of this resolution could still be taken up at the next meeting over confusion that Brazil’s amended version was not taken up.
Families who were supportive of maintaining public health authority control and guidance on quarantine procedures tell News 4 that parents from their camp did not attend tonight’s meeting in-person to maintain peace in the council chambers following a heated debate between differing parent perspectives at the previous council meeting.
