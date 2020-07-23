EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents in the Rockwood School District are gathering outside district headquarters Thursday ahead of the school board meeting. These parents aren’t happy with the district’s plan to return to the classroom part time in the fall.
The parents we talk to said they're not calling it a protest but they are just expressing their concern. They want the district to offer in-person classes five days a week.
So far the district’s plan gives parents two options: virtual learning from home or a blended option where they split students into two groups. Those groups will be at school two days a week and do virtual learning from home the other three.
The district said splitting the school up will help with social distancing.
One parent, Johanna Beaudean, thinks that any other parent with concerns or who has a child who is immuno-compromised, then they can choose the virtual option.
“My husband and I with full time jobs trying to educate three boys while you’re working full time, they’re going to miss out on so much if they aren’t physically in school and classroom, and I don’t want them to fall behind,” Beaudean said.
The school board meeting begins at 7 p.m.
