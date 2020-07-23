EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents in the Rockwood School District gathered outside district headquarters Thursday ahead of the school board meeting. These parents aren’t happy with the district’s plan to return to the classroom part time in the fall.
Parents we talked to said they're not calling it a protest, they are just expressing their concern. They want the district to offer in-person classes five days a week.
So far the district’s plan gives parents two options: virtual learning from home or a 'reduced capacity' option where they split students into two groups. Those groups will be at school two days a week and do virtual learning from home the other three.
The district said splitting the school up will help with social distancing.
“We’re acting out of extreme caution here, an abundance of caution and we believe that the best way to move forward here is for our students to get some school two days a week that will help with their friendships and connections and things of that nature and yet it will afford some more safety because they’ll around half the students they’d normally be around," said Alex Fees, Rockwood Schools Communications Director.
Johanna Beaudean said the district is already offering the option for anyone who is immune compromised or has concerns about return to the classroom, she would like the same option for her children who she said do best learning face-to-face with teachers.
“My husband and I work full time jobs. Trying to educate three boys while you’re working full time, they’re going to miss out on so much if they aren’t physically in school and classroom, and I don’t want them to fall behind,” Beaudean said.
Some parents were emotional Thursday addressing the school board. Shannon Robinson said one of her sons requires special courses and she is worried he won't get the assistance he needs only learning in-person two days per week.
“I do have one son who is on the spectrum. He definitely needs more consistency and in the classroom he needs the teachers to teach him in person on day to day basis for him to be successful and he has expressed that to me," said Robinson, a mother of five.
Fees said the reduced capacity option gives the district flexibility to adjust if coronavirus cases increase or decrease, either going to all virtual or adding more days in the classroom. The board said schools do not have to wait until a certain point during the semester to make changes.
The CDC released a 'decision-making tool' with a checklist for parents debating whether to send their children back to school or keep them home. You can find the checklist here.
