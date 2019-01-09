(KMOV.com) - And when it comes to childcare, parents in Missouri and Illinois are paying big money for child care.

In Missouri, parents are giving 10 to 12 percent of their income towards childcare, according to childcareaware.org

The average annual cost of a day care center is about $9,800.

In Illinois, parents are paying more than 12 percent of their income to get care for their kids.

The annual cost of a center there is more than $13,000.

