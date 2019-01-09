(KMOV.com) - And when it comes to childcare, parents in Missouri and Illinois are paying big money for child care.
In Missouri, parents are giving 10 to 12 percent of their income towards childcare, according to childcareaware.org
The average annual cost of a day care center is about $9,800.
In Illinois, parents are paying more than 12 percent of their income to get care for their kids.
The annual cost of a center there is more than $13,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.