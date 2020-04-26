EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Because of the coronavirus, many high school seniors are missing out on milestones such as prom and graduation, which is why a group of parents are trying to make this time extra special.
A group of parents in Eureka are trying to make seniors smile by sending them care packages. One senior at Eureka High was all smiles when he got a care package, which included a gift card and candy bar.
It is not the same as experiencing year-end high school traditions, but the senior’s mother says it’s a little thing that makes a difference. It is why she and other parents created a group for community members to ‘adopt’ seniors to send them a little care package.
"It’s such a sad time, but being part of this group, there’s just so much hope and happiness that's come from this group, that it kind of overshadows this sadness and it’s been gratifying to be a part of this group,” said Marnie Schneider.
So far, about 100 seniors are in the Facebook group that can ‘adopted’ by community members. Parents say they hope other districts will follow suit.
Eureka High School is in the Rockwood District. The district says it has not made a final decision on what will happen with prom. The superintendent says the May graduation date will likely be postponed. As of now, there are dates in June and July saved as back-ups.
