KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kirkwood High School girls swimming won first place at the state championship Friday night. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was a competition unlike any other.
No fans or crowds were allowed at the St. Peters Rec Plex where the meet was held due to COVID restrictions, a big bummer for Rex Pearl, whose daughter, Ella, is a senior this year.
“I actually called a couple theaters hoping to rent a theater for all the parents to come watch. They were unable to live stream anything," said Pearl.
Kirkwood High School stepped up and allowed parents to meet at a theater to live stream the meet.
“It’s very exciting to see it broadcasted like this and have all the parents here to watch it," said Pearl.
The state competition capped off one of the most bizarre seasons. Parents were not allowed at meets because of COVID, so many of them brought heaters and watched them outside from behind the glass windows at the gym. The girls were unable to practice for three months when the virus first hit last March.
“While it’s put a damper on our regular season, I think we’ve been able to make the best of it," said Junior Jane Upmeyer, who also competes on the swim team.
COVID restrictions also meant Upmeyer and fellow teammate Sophie Howell were not able to cheer on their teammates poolside from the Rec-Plex.
“I think it’s really fun and it’s kind of more bonding because we get to be with the parents," said Sophie Howell.
It was clear how proud these parents are of their kids, made even sweeter when they surprised their daughters at the school with a police escort and rally to celebrate.
“Since this year has been so weird, I’m glad they were able to work it out," said Ella Pearl. "They showed immense support for us, which was just fantastic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.