CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Some parents are furious after a video surfaced showing a fight breaking out at Cahokia High School and staff not immediately stepping in to stop it.
The video, which has more than 15,000 views online, was recorded Wednesday and shows three female students attacking each other in a hallway a few hours before dismissal. The fight lasted more than a minute and moved down a hallway before the bell rings and other students try and break it up. No security officer is seen intervening.
Cahokia Superintendent Arnett Harvey says the security officer assigned to that area of the school was off for the day of the fight and wasn’t replaced. He said the district does not have an extensive sub list. Harvey admits another officer should have been there and said safety of students and staff is his top priority.
Cahokia High School alumnus and parent Megan Barrett told News 4 she pulled her 12-year-old out of the Cahokia School District this year out of safety concerns.
The district says it is working on tightening security to preventing a similar fight from happening again. District officials also say those involved in the fight will receive a punishment of at least out of school suspension.
The district released the following statement about the fight:
“The unfortunate altercation at Cahokia High School is under review by the School District’s Administration, and the School District will take appropriate action in response to the incident. I want to assure all parents that the safety of students at Cahokia High School is of paramount importance to the School District. At Cahokia High School, we have School District security, hall monitors, and the assistance of sworn police officers serving as school resource officers. We will continue to review, and as appropriate, adjust our capabilities to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and persons at the high school."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.