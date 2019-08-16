NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Thursday was the first day of school in the Ferguson-Florissant School District but problems with getting students home on buses left some parents frustrated.
Brittney Wood has two daughters who attend Parker Road Elementary School.
"The 6-year old got off the bus, the 8-year old did not. So, my husband and I are panicking, driving around the neighborhood trying to see where our child is," said Wood.
Wood said she and her husband drove to the school and found her 8-year old still there. An apparent miscommunication caused the child to miss her bus.
The school district acknowledges the problems.
"We didn't get all of our students home as quickly as they needed to get home yesterday," said school district spokesman Kevin Hampton.
Hampton said part of the problem may have been a district restructuring at the elementary level that caused many students to attend new schools. The new places and new procedures led to some confusion. But in some cases, parents took their kindergarteners to school in the morning and in the afternoon, the 5-year olds were unfamiliar with where they where supposed to get off the bus and had to be returned to the school.
The district sent out several notifications to let parents know about the problems.
"My Central Elementary student was delayed almost about 30 minutes, but I did get a notification and they did apologize later after the kids were home," said Britny Boyd.
On Friday, the district said there were far fewer transportation problems but there were still some areas that could be improved.
If parents have questions or problems, they’re encouraged to contact the district at 314-687-1910 or by email at info@fergflor.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.