UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Over 100 parents, friends and teachers found a creative way to honor University City High School seniors who were set to graduate Monday.
They met at a parking lot in the Loop before parading past the seniors who were parked outside the high school.
“I’m so happy that they’re doing anything for the seniors," said Earl Bonds, University City High School graduate of 1983.
The students were asked to stay in their vehicles as the parade drove past, honking and holding signs.
“It makes me happy. It makes me feel a little bit better about the coronavirus because I was feeling all sad. This is really special, I’m glad my school decided to do this," said graduating senior Mykah James.
James plans to attend Columbia College and pursue a film degree. She told News 4 the school plans to hold a graduation ceremony for the seniors mid-June.
Seniors said the parade made them feel appreciated.
“I want to cry but not right now. I’m grateful," said graduating senior Ryanne Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.