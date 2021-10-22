ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents are in fear of their children's safety after weeks of violent act in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.
"At this point I don't even trust him being able to walk home or walk to school, so I'm having to take him to school and pick him up just to make sure he's safe," one Mecluer High School mom who wanted to remain anonymous said. Fights and possession of guns on campus has her on edge.
Another parent, Toleta Thomas, says her daughter is currently on 10-day suspension after attempting to break up a fight. She says actions from administrators aren't working.
"I think it has to start with not operating business as usual," Thomas said. "Even small things can be done, switching to A Day and B Day circulations where all the students aren't in the building at the same time."
News 4 took parent concerns straight to Superintendent Joseph Davis.
"We've had a rash of fights higher than normal, so we're trying to figure out why its happening, what's happening," Davis said.
Davis says they follow a strategy called CUES: Communicate, understanding, expectations and support.
There's also an anonymous tip line.
"I can't promise a parent that something won't happen at school. What I can promise you is that we're going to do everything that we can to keep our students safe, to keep our teachers safe and take swift action when things happen on our campuses," Davis said.
But is that enough?
"If we're in a state of emergency about the violence in the school, we can even get to the teaching if we can't keep them safe," Thomas said.
The district encourages students to find at least one adult they feel comfortable with discussing issues with to help find a solution.
