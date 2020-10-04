ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As school districts across the St. Louis area incorporate in-person learning, some parents are concerned the transition is happening too fast.
For over a month, Brittany Anderson said she’s been very impressed with the Rockwood School District’s response to COVID19. However, Anderson said her fouth grader is having a difficult time completing coursework virtually.
“It’s exhausting. He has a hard time keeping up with what’s going on, Anderson said. "He feels like he’s not understanding and falling behind."
Last Wednesday, the district began bringing students back in phases. Over 3,000 students kindergarten through second grade returned in-person. Parents were given the option to have them continue virtually five days a week or begin five days of in-person instruction.
“The gist I got from the district is that they were sort of taking a wait and see approach to see how the younger kids did in classroom,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she was surprised to get an email from the district Friday, October 2 asking her to decide if she wanted to send her fourth grader back in-person starting October 14. She said the district needs her decision by Tuesday, October 6 and it will impact her student through the second quarter.
“I wish we could at least see how it’s going to go with the younger kids before we’re forced to make a choice that’s going to impact the next several months,” Anderson said.
News Four contacted district leaders who tell us the quick turnaround time is to give them adequate time to plan and implement a safe return for both students and staff. The school district said parents who change their mind between in-person and virtual learning can work toward a solution with their child’s school.
The district said its priority is the health and safety of all faculty, staff and students. The district’s rapid response team is currently working toward a timeline of when older grades can return in person.
Anderson said she wishes she had more time to make her decision.
“Just two weeks to see how the younger kids do in classroom would make me feel so much better,” Anderson said.
